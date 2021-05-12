Advertisement

Edgewood hardwood processing facility resumes popular tours

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGEWOOD, Iowa (KCRG) - A hardwood processing plant in Edgewood has started hosting indoors tours for the first time since the pandemic hit.

Greg Blomberg, Kendrick Forest Products’ general manager, said facility tours make it one of the most prominent tourist attractions in town.

”We do about 1,500 people a year and that number has been building,” Blomberg said. “So, over 10 years, you got yourself 15,000 tourists that have come through here.”

Last year, though, that number fell to zero because the pandemic forced them to shut down tours altogether.

”Everybody was trying to be as cautious as they could, so we were thankful that people were understanding that we had to cancel the tours,” Blomberg said.

But now, with employees vaccinated and people more willing to travel, they are opening back up.

”People are signing up and they are coming from Colorado, California, Nevada, you name it,” Blomberg said.

Elise Bergan with the Edgewood Chamber of Commerce echoed the magnitude of the impact these tours have on the town.

”I am sure that most people do not know that this company has customers in Korea, Italy,” Bergan said. “Also not across the states, but across the world, people come to Edgewood because of Kendrick Forest Products.”

Bergan said those people come to town and spend money in its local businesses and she, for one, is excited to welcome tourists back to town.

”I think that we have some outstanding unique things that happen that nobody knows about,” Bergan said. “We have all of this happening in a town of less than a thousand people.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa to end participation in federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits programs
Robert Webb.
Former Des Moines teacher gets 2 years probation for sex with student
Gov. Reynolds signs bill ending school voluntary diversity programs
Driving instructors across eastern Iowa wonder whether parents are qualified to teach teenagers...
Bill redefining driver’s education standards in Iowa enacted after Reynolds’ signature
Alex Richard VanErp, left, 27, and Aliza Lynn Bruley, right, 19, both of Faribault, Minn.
Two caught in Clermont after alleged spree of multiple thefts

Latest News

Special Olympics Iowa restarts in-person events
Special Olympics Iowa holds first in-person competition in 15 months
A crash in Oelwein.
Person hit, killed by vehicle in Oelwein parking lot
Bill redefining driver’s education standards in Iowa won’t likely affect insurance rates or...
Changes to driver’s education standards in Iowa unlikely to affect insurance rates
Cristhian Bahena Rivera.
Rivera trial to have no in-courtroom attendance, can be broadcast live