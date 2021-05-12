Advertisement

Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office warning public of Fentanyl pills circulating throughout the area

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever, approved for treating severe pain, typically...
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid pain reliever, approved for treating severe pain, typically advanced cancer pain, according to the CDC. (Source: CNN)
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about Fentanyl pills circulating throughout the area.

According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, authorities have recently become aware of a trend involving pills being sold as ecstasy or other prescription drugs, but instead contain Fentanyl, “a highly dangerous narcotic analgesic,” adding that a “small amount of Fentanyl can cause an overdose, and possibly death.”

Police are urging people to use caution and not to purchase pills from street dealers.

If you or someone you know needs help with drug addiction, you are advised to contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSHA) at: https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa to end participation in federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits programs
Iowans react to pandemic related unemployment benefits coming to an end
Iowans react to pandemic related unemployment benefits coming to an end
Gov. Reynolds signs bill ending school voluntary diversity programs
The Mobile ID is expected to launch later this year in Iowa.
Iowa expected to launch digital driver’s license by end of year
Robert Webb.
Former Des Moines teacher gets 2 years probation for sex with student

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR DEAN'S DIP - Willie Ray Fairley, owner of Willie Ray's Q Shack, feeds...
Willie Ray Fairley listed among Fortune’s 50 Greatest Leaders
A man, investigators say stabbed two women in Cedar Rapids, has died after police shot him.
Iowa DCI concludes police use of force justified in Arnell States shooting
In a Facebook post, officials said Harmonie Clauer was last seen at around 10:30 p.m. on...
Grant Co., Wisconsin Sheriff’s Office looking for missing woman