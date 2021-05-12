Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office warning public of Fentanyl pills circulating throughout the area

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Dubuque County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about Fentanyl pills circulating throughout the area.

According to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office, authorities have recently become aware of a trend involving pills being sold as ecstasy or other prescription drugs, but instead contain Fentanyl, “a highly dangerous narcotic analgesic,” adding that a “small amount of Fentanyl can cause an overdose, and possibly death.”

Police are urging people to use caution and not to purchase pills from street dealers.

If you or someone you know needs help with drug addiction, you are advised to contact the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMSHA) at: https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline.

