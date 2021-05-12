Advertisement

Consumer prices shot up 0.8% in April as inflation worries escalate

Groceries are shown at a checkout counter, Friday, April 16, 2021, at a grocery store in...
Groceries are shown at a checkout counter, Friday, April 16, 2021, at a grocery store in Surfside, Fla. U.S. consumer prices surge 0.8% in April, pushing the rise in inflation over the past year to the fastest rate in more than a decade, an acceleration that has stirred worries about rising inflation. The Labor Department reported Wednesday, May 12, that the price consumers pay for their purchases of everything from food and clothes to new cars rose at a faster pace than last month’s 0.6% rise. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)(Wilfredo Lee | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 12, 2021 at 8:52 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A worrisome bout of inflation struck the economy in April, with U.S. consumer prices surging 0.8 percent, the largest monthly jump in more than a decade and the year-over-year increase reaching its fastest rate since 2008.

The acceleration in prices, which has been building for months, has unsettled financial markets and raised concerns that it could weaken the economic recovery from the pandemic recession.

One-third of the April came from a record 10 percent increase in the price of used cars and trucks.

Wednesday’s report from the Labor Department indicated that the 0.8 percent rise in prices that consumers pay for everything from food and clothes to new cars was the biggest one-month gain.

