Wolves leads the pack of options in Marion Independent mascot survey

The logo for the Marion Independent School District.
The logo for the Marion Independent School District.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The results are in from a community survey about the potential next mascot for the Marion Independent School District.

Wolves finished with a majority of the vote, pulling in 56.93% of people who participated in the survey, according to school officials. Going without a nickname finished second with 21.84%, and Storm finished a close third with 21.23%.

The district’s school board will take up the issue again at its May 24 meeting, with a final decision planned then.

The school district’s teams formerly went by the nickname Indians, which had been discussed for a replacement for some time. In February, the public and school board moved toward adopting the nickname Mavericks, which was later reversed when it was discovered the term derived from a former Texas slave-owner.

