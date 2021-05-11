Wolves leads the pack of options in Marion Independent mascot survey

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The results are in from a community survey about the potential next mascot for the Marion Independent School District.

Wolves finished with a majority of the vote, pulling in 56.93% of people who participated in the survey, according to school officials. Going without a nickname finished second with 21.84%, and Storm finished a close third with 21.23%.

The district’s school board will take up the issue again at its May 24 meeting, with a final decision planned then.

The school district’s teams formerly went by the nickname Indians, which had been discussed for a replacement for some time. In February, the public and school board moved toward adopting the nickname Mavericks, which was later reversed when it was discovered the term derived from a former Texas slave-owner.

