Waterloo man scores $2 million Powerball prize

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A forklift operator for Tyson Foods in Waterloo is now a millionaire, according to state lottery officials.

Anton Garrett, 48, won $2,000,021 on a $15 Powerball ticket for Saturday night’s draw. The largest prize came from matching the five white numbers, which was doubled to $2 million with the game’s “PowerPlay” ticket option. Garrett said that he picked the numbers by himself, basing them on birthdays, anniversaries, and other dates that have meaning to him or his family.

Garrett learned of his winnings when he stopped for coffee at a store on Sunday morning, checking his ticket with a clerk. Both he and the clerk were excited to find that he was a winner, according to lottery officials.

The winning ticket was sold at New Star Liquor, located at 1625 West Fourth Street. That store is entitled to $2,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.