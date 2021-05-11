Advertisement

Three hurt in head-on crash in rural Floyd County

crash generic
crash generic(AP Images)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLOYD, Iowa (KCRG) - A collision between two vehicles north of Floyd resulted in injuries to three people, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 2:25 p.m. on Monday, the Iowa State Patrol and other emergency responders were sent to a report of a crash on 155th Street, just east of U.S. Highway 218. Deputies believe that a 2005 Chevy Suburban was traveling westbound on the road, also known as County Road B33, and attempted to pass a road grader that was causing a cloud of dust that reduced visibility in the immediate area. The Suburban collided head-on with a 2015 Ford Edge traveling eastbound.

The drivers of both vehicles, as well as a passenger in the Edge, were injured in the crash. The Suburban’s driver was taken to the Mayo Clinic in Rochester via air ambulance, while the driver and passenger in the Edge were taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City via ambulance. No word was available on their conditions.

The Cowell Fire Department, Floyd Fire Department, Charles City EMS, and Floyd County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

