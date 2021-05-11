The Roundup to return to McGrath Amphitheatre in June

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The McGrath Amphitheatre announced on Tuesday The Roundup, formerly BBQ Roundup, will return June 24-26.

The three-day food and music festival will feature headliners from the 70′s and 80′s along with BBQ from four national-competing BBQ vendors.

This year the venue will be split into two sections, with the BBQ Food Court being on the north side and the music being on the south side.

The venue has not announced the headliners for Thursday, June 24.

Catfish Murphy, Pure Prairie League and Orleans will perform on Friday, June 25.

Surf Zombies, Men Without Hats and A Flock of Seagulls will perform on Saturday, June 26.

For more information, including the full lineup and list of vendors, go to CREventsLive.com/TheRoundup.

The Roundup was postponed in 2020 due to the pandemic.

