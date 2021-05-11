Springville hangs banners honoring graduating seniors

SPRINGVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A Linn County city is coming together to honor its high school seniors during what has been a pretty unusual year.

35 banners have gone up around town to honor each of the seniors. Organizers say it took a process to raise the money and get permission to put up these banners. The seniors even designated this as their class project, which gave more money to the effort.

“The end result is absolutely beautiful, very respectful, very professional, and really really honors these students and gives them recognition in a way that provides them with some memories of this school year, rather than what the effects of the pandemic were in terms of the restrictions,” Lena Gilbert, a Springville resident, said.

Gilbert also said this effort demonstrates what a small town can do when it comes together, even in a short amount of time.

