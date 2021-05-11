Advertisement

Self-haul drop-off for derecho debris in rural Linn County closing soon

Trees are mangled near Covington following a derecho, or very intense windstorm, on August 10, 2020.
Trees are mangled near Covington following a derecho, or very intense windstorm, on August 10, 2020.(YouNews/Kathy Mason)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Residents of unincorporated areas of Linn County have only a few days left to bring their own vegetative derecho debris to a dump site, according to county officials.

The site, located at the Wikiup Hill Learning Area at 10260 Morris Hills Road, will close at 7:00 pm. on Sunday, May 16. Residents who live in rural areas may continue to bring their plant and tree debris to the site at no cost until then. Pre-registration to bring in debris is required due to Federal Emergency Management Agency rules, which can be done online or by calling (319) 892-6000.

Open burning is still being allowed within the half-mile buffer zone around Cedar Rapids, Marion, and Hiawatha. Pre-registration is required for this, as well, using the same form or phone number as listed above.

County officials said that the pickup of debris placed in the right-of-way by a private contractor has nearly finished.

