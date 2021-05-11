Advertisement

Pella woman convicted of killing estranged husband’s girlfriend

Michelle Boat, 55, of Pella (Courtesy Photo)
By the Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa woman who killed her estranged husband’s girlfriend has been found guilty of first-degree murder.

A Marion County jury deliberated for less than an hour Tuesday before convicting Michelle Boat in the May 2020 death of 46-year-old Tracy Mondabough in Pella.

Prosecutors say Boat stabbed Mondabough because she was dating Boat’s husband. The couple was married for 20 years before Boat’s husband left her. Boat’s attorney acknowledged during the trial that Boat killed Mondabough, but he asked the jury to convict her of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Boat faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole. A sentencing date hasn’t been set.

