Advertisement

McDonald’s changing its coffee cups to promote COVID-19 vaccines

By CNN Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – McDonald’s is teaming up with the White House to spread the message on COVID-19 vaccinations.

The fast-food chain is redesigning its coffee cups to feature the slogan “We Can Do This,” which was created by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

It will be printed on roughly 50 million cups.

McDonald's plans to promote COVID-19 vaccines with redesigned coffee cups.
McDonald's plans to promote COVID-19 vaccines with redesigned coffee cups.(Source: McDonald's via CNN)

The cups will also feature the website address vaccines.gov, where people can go to find nearby appointments and gather safety information.

Customers should start seeing the redesigned cups in July.

The promotion is slated to last several weeks.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driving instructors across eastern Iowa wonder whether parents are qualified to teach teenagers...
Bill redefining driver’s education standards in Iowa enacted after Reynolds’ signature
BAE Systems
Working Iowa: BAE Systems looking to hire at least 60 people over the next year
Brian Yauk, 49, was arrested on Thursday, May 6, 2021, after police say he tried to set fire to...
Transient man accused of lighting fire to an electrical box in Iowa City
Alex Richard VanErp, left, 27, and Aliza Lynn Bruley, right, 19, both of Faribault, Minn.
Two caught in Clermont after alleged spree of multiple thefts
A man, wearing a face mask, waits in the terminal at the Eastern Iowa Airport.
Rate of new COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa down about 15% week-over-week

Latest News

Victor Hugo Cuevas was arrested in connection with a loose tiger, but the man's attorney said...
Man arrested for loose tiger in Houston; attorney says tiger is someone else's
In this April 20, 2021, file photo, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., talks after...
McConnell leads GOP in attack on Democrats’ voting rights bill
This photo provided by World Food Prize shows Shakuntala Haraksingh Thilsted. On Tuesday, May...
World Food Prize goes to nutrition expert for fish research
Empty nesters adopt seven siblings orphaned in a fatal crash.
All 7 siblings orphaned in crash adopted
A swarm of honeybees on a Nassau County-owned property is growing by the day.
Honeybees take over home, yard in New York