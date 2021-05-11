Advertisement

Man arrested after tiger seen in video outside his Houston home

By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - A Texas man who had been free on bond from a murder charge has been arrested after neighbors found a pet tiger wandering around a Houston neighborhood.

Houston police tweeted that 26-year-old Victor Hugo Cuevas was taken into custody Monday night, charged with felony evading arrest.

Police had said they believed the tiger had belonged to Cuevas, but his attorney denied that the cat belonged to him or that it was in his care.

Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, is charged with felony evading arrest. Police say they believe the pet...
Victor Hugo Cuevas, 26, is charged with felony evading arrest. Police say they believe the pet tiger seen wandering a Houston neighborhood belongs to Cuevas.(Source: Houston Police Dept via CNN)

Police said the tiger’s whereabouts are not known. They say that Cuevas returned the tiger to his house, then drove it away as officers arrived.

Video taken Sunday night shows the tiger coming face-to-face with an armed off-duty Waller County sheriff’s deputy. No shots were fired.

Tigers are not allowed within Houston city limits unless a handler, such as a zoo, is licensed to have exotic animals.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man, wearing a face mask, waits in the terminal at the Eastern Iowa Airport.
Rate of new COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa down about 15% week-over-week
Brian Yauk, 49, was arrested on Thursday, May 6, 2021, after police say he tried to set fire to...
Transient man accused of lighting fire to an electrical box in Iowa City
Iowa House passes bill limiting diversity training in schools
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
BAE Systems
Working Iowa: BAE Systems looking to hire at least 60 people over the next year

Latest News

Eisen is one of three dogs in the Dubuque Police Department's K-9 unit.
East Dubuque Police Department raising funds for new K-9 unit to help detect drugs coming into Iowa
FILE - In this Sept. 8, 2008 file photo, traffic on I-95 passes oil storage tanks owned by the...
FBI names pipeline cyberattackers as company promises return
Police later arrested a 26-year-old man they believe to be the tiger's owner. He is charged...
Police say man fled with tiger seen roaming Houston neighborhood
The Dubuque Police Department currently has three dogs in its K-9 unit.
East Dubuque Police Department raising funds for K-9 unit