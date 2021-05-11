Advertisement

Judge OKs broadcast, limits attendance at Iowa murder trial

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is charged in the death of Mollie Tibbetts (R). IOWA DEPARTMENT OF...
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is charged in the death of Mollie Tibbetts (R). IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY(KOSA)
By Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:58 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The public will be able to watch the trial of the man charged with killing University of Iowa student Mollie Tibbetts — but not in person.

Citing COVID-19 protocols, Judge Joel Yates said in an order dated Monday that members of the public and news media will not be allowed to attend the trial of Cristhian Bahena Rivera that starts next week.

But he said news outlets can operate remote-controlled video cameras to broadcast the proceedings live on the internet or television.

Rivera is expected to stand trial beginning Monday in Davenport for first-degree murder in the death of Tibbetts, 20, who disappeared in July 2018 while out for a run in her hometown of Brooklyn, Iowa

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driving instructors across eastern Iowa wonder whether parents are qualified to teach teenagers...
Bill redefining driver’s education standards in Iowa enacted after Reynolds’ signature
BAE Systems
Working Iowa: BAE Systems looking to hire at least 60 people over the next year
Brian Yauk, 49, was arrested on Thursday, May 6, 2021, after police say he tried to set fire to...
Transient man accused of lighting fire to an electrical box in Iowa City
Alex Richard VanErp, left, 27, and Aliza Lynn Bruley, right, 19, both of Faribault, Minn.
Two caught in Clermont after alleged spree of multiple thefts
Robert Webb.
Former Des Moines teacher gets 2 years probation for sex with student

Latest News

Jury acquits ex-Iowa teacher of sexually exploiting student
(Dave Franzman/KCRG-TV9)
Cedar Rapids Parks & Rec. to hold seasonal job fair at Noelridge Park on May 18
McGrath Amphitheatre at 475 First St. SW, Friday, August, 30, 2013 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Adam...
The Roundup to return to McGrath Amphitheatre in June
Iowa reports 299 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths Tuesday