Iowans react to pandemic related unemployment benefits coming to an end

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Governor Reynolds announced this morning the extra $300 per week people have been getting in pandemic related federal unemployment will be coming to an end in the state on June 12th. Reynolds said the benefits are, “discouraging people from returning to work.”

Like many restaurants, The Blind Pig in Cedar Rapids is hiring, but finding workers has been no easy task.

“Previously, you put an ad out on Facebook or in the paper and you’d get 30,40,50 applicants. Now, you’re lucky if you get 7 applicants at 2 in the morning on Facebook that don’t show up for your interview,” Ryan Evans told TV-9, Owner of The Blind Pig.

Evans explained that he’s never had this problem before. We asked him if he believes the extra $300 in federal unemployment money people have been getting has kept them from working.

“Do I think it’s all that? No, but I can’t explain the other side of it,” he told us.

To try attract new workers, The Blind Pig is offering a $500 sign-on bonus after 90 days of employment. They’re also offering 30-40% higher wages than before according to Evans. So far, he told us it hasn’t brought in the amount of applicants he was expecting and there have been issues with some of the people that were hired on.

“We’ve had 4 people start since the sign on bonus and 3 of them just left. First shift, they just never came back. I can’t explain it,” Evans said.

Financial Stability Director Kelzye Bedwell with the nonprofit, Horizons A Family Service Alliance, told TV-9 they have not seen cases where unemployment benefits have stopped people from finding jobs.

“I have not ran into a client throughout the entire pandemic that has just been sitting at home because the unemployment money was just so nice they wanted to,” Bedwell explained.

Instead, she says there are a variety of reasons someone may be unemployed, from lack of daycare to finding the right job for their skill set.

“Just because there are some jobs available doesn’t mean those are equal to someone’s skills or relevant to them,” Bedwell said.

She’s concerned about how sudden the extra money her clients have budgeted for is going away, and says it could impact them paying their bills.

Many organizations put out statements to either praise or voice their disapproval of the Governor’s announcement today.

“Imagine the frustration of operators ready to welcome patrons back, only to find that the people we need by our sides to serve, prepare food and beverage, and help in our establishments are opting to sit the summer out because they are being paid to do so,” Jessica Dunker, President and CEO of the Iowa Restaurant Association said in part.

The Iowa Association of Business and Industry also applauded the Governor’s decision. “Iowa had a workforce shortage prior to the pandemic. The continued extended benefits have only exacerbated the challenge and slowed our recovery,” ABI President Mike Ralston said in a statement.

The National Federation of Independent Business in Iowa also thanked the Governor. “Some of our smallest business owners here have had to shut down their business simply because they can’t find people to show up to work,” NFIB State Director in Iowa Matt Everson said.

Congresswoman Ashley Hinson said in part, “I’ve heard from businesses across Iowa who have “Help Wanted” signs on their doors, but can’t find workers to fill open jobs. This is because the government is paying people to stay home instead of work—this is a huge issue and barrier to long term economic growth.”

Meanwhile, House Democratic Leader Todd Prichard said the Governor has “failed the leadership test.” “Her decision to end additional assistance to Iowans who lost their job during the pandemic is unconscionable and heartless,” Prichard added.

Progress Iowa Executive Director Matt Sinovic also called the decision heartless. “Most Iowans believe in helping neighbors in times of crisis,” Sinovic said in a statement.

Charlie Wishman, the President of the Iowa Federation of Labor AFL-CIO said in part, “It is shameful that our Governor can hurt people with such ease. Ending Federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) is a terrible decision by this Governor and shows a misunderstanding of what’s actually going on in Iowa’s economy in the short and long term.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.