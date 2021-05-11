Advertisement

Iowa reports 299 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths Tuesday

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 299 more cases of COVID-19, but had no additional COVID-19-related deaths to report.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 368,094 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 5,985 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

In Iowa, 1,198,136 people are now fully vaccinated according to the state’s vaccine administration dashboard. A total of 2,515,113 doses have been administered in the state.

There are 163 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, with 21 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized with the virus, 43 are in the ICU and 22 are on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 2,384 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,731,173 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 12.5 percent.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

