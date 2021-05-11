Iowa City West’s Aurora Roghair set to compete in Olympic Swimming Trials

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Aurora Roghair closed out her swimming career at Iowa City West in style, winning four individual state championships and setting two new state records. Now, she’s hoping to earn a spot on Team USA for the 2021 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Last week, Roghair qualified for three events in the U.S. Olympic Swimming Trials in Omaha, Nebraska: the 200, 400 and 1,500 yard freestyle.

“It’s been a dream of mine ever since I was little,” Roghair said. “It’s really crazy and I’m really happy about it.”

“With limited time and pool space over the last year or so, really since August, it’s really been remarkable to see her progress the way she has with limited pool time and get stronger,” said Iowa Flyers Swim Club head coach Nathan Mundt.

The trials will be held June 13-20.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.