Iowa Attorney General joins letter calling for Facebook to cancel plans for Instagram for kids

Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Facebook is facing backlash over its plans to possibly create a new Instagram site for kids age 13 and under.

Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller, along with 43 other attorneys general, sent a letter to Facebook saying, “Facebook has historically failed to protect the welfare of children on its platforms.”

The group of attorneys general say they have an interest in protecting our younger citizens, and “Facebook’s plans to create a platform where kids under the age of 13 are encouraged to share content online is contrary to that interest.”

Miller says he worries about cyber-bullying and predators targeting kids.

Facebook says kids are already online and the potential site would have stricter parental controls.

Alanah Mitchell, a Business Analytics and Information Management Professor at Drake University, says studies show anxiety and depression rates for young children have increased rapidly due to social media.

“Young boys will take it out more physically, physical aggression, and then the young girls will they get, you know, concerned with fear of missing out and the perfect curating of their life,” Mitchell said.

Mitchell also said the best thing parents can do is limit screen time, and be aware of what accounts their kids have.

