Advertisement

Honeybees take over New York family’s home, yard

By Jennifer McLogan
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON PARK, N.Y. (WCBS) – A Long Island home is all the buzz and the people who live there aren’t too happy about it.

The Dillion family’s backyard, including their barbeque, hammock and hot tub, are all unusable for now. They’re swarming with honeybees.

“I’ve lived here my entire life, never been a problem ‘til the past year,” said Maryanne Dillon. “If you get stung by them, that would be a huge problem and if anyone’s allergic to them.”

The bees just aren’t inconvenient; they’re spreading like crazy. In recent days new hives have been spotted in trees and on the home’s eaves.

“They started on the peak of the house and within an hour went up to the chimney,” said Ann Dillon.

A 90-year-old white maple in the backyard appears to be the source of the family’s problems, as thousands of bees swarm on and around it.

“People are like get a beekeeper. Well, we’ve done that,” Maryanne Dillon said. “The beekeeper can’t touch the bees because they can’t go to that area because it’s county property.”

Honeybees are important pollinators, Nassau County said, so it won’t exterminate them, but will instead work with Cornell Cooperative Extension beekeepers to rescue and relocate the honeybees.

The Dillons are OK with that, but want the bees removed ASAP.

“I’m afraid they’re getting into the house,” Maryanne Dillon said.

Copyright 2021 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driving instructors across eastern Iowa wonder whether parents are qualified to teach teenagers...
Bill redefining driver’s education standards in Iowa enacted after Reynolds’ signature
BAE Systems
Working Iowa: BAE Systems looking to hire at least 60 people over the next year
Brian Yauk, 49, was arrested on Thursday, May 6, 2021, after police say he tried to set fire to...
Transient man accused of lighting fire to an electrical box in Iowa City
Alex Richard VanErp, left, 27, and Aliza Lynn Bruley, right, 19, both of Faribault, Minn.
Two caught in Clermont after alleged spree of multiple thefts
Robert Webb.
Former Des Moines teacher gets 2 years probation for sex with student

Latest News

John Velazquez riding Medina Spirit leads Florent Geroux on Mandaloun, Flavien Prat riding Hot...
Baffert: Antifungal meds given to Medina Spirit had steroid
A Florida meteorologist was late to work Tuesday because an alligator was outside his front door.
ABC7 Sarasota meteorologist has best excuse for being late: an alligator
The Texas Department of Public Safety said two central Texas sheriff’s deputies have been killed.
2 Texas deputies killed, city worker wounded in attack
FILE - This photo released July 14, 2020, by the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional...
‘Monster’: 7 life sentences for ex-hospital worker in deaths
Jury acquits ex-Iowa teacher of sexually exploiting student