High pressure keeps out weather quiet

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Our weather pattern will stay quiet thanks to high pressure throughout the week. Highs this afternoon will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Patchy frost will be possible again overnight as temperatures fall into the mid to upper 30s. We will stay in the mid to upper 60s for the rest of the week.

Our pattern will turn active by the end of the week and into the weekend as our next system moves in. This will bring the chance of scattered rain and storms. Highs will climb into the 70s by the end of the weekend and through next week.

