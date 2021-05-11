Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds signs bill ending school voluntary diversity programs

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 6:31 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Reynolds signed a law on Monday that allows Iowa parents to remove students from schools with voluntary diversity plans and allows parents to enroll their kids into other school districts.

The new law prevents school districts from using voluntary diversity plans to prevent higher-income families from enrolling their kids in another district.

Iowa law previously allowed schools to deny transfer requests to balance their diversity based on socio-economic status measured by the free or reduced-price lunch program.

Five school district in Iowa have voluntary diversity plans. They include the Davenport, Des Moines, Postville, Waterloo, and West Liberty school districts.

Supporters say it would lift a barrier to school of choice, but opponents say losing students would impact school funding.

The governor also signed a bill that limits the types of diversity training schools and governments may offer.

Opponents say it would eliminate teaching portions of history.

Supporters say it is not meant to stop implicit bias training.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driving instructors across eastern Iowa wonder whether parents are qualified to teach teenagers...
Bill redefining driver’s education standards in Iowa enacted after Reynolds’ signature
BAE Systems
Working Iowa: BAE Systems looking to hire at least 60 people over the next year
Brian Yauk, 49, was arrested on Thursday, May 6, 2021, after police say he tried to set fire to...
Transient man accused of lighting fire to an electrical box in Iowa City
A man, wearing a face mask, waits in the terminal at the Eastern Iowa Airport.
Rate of new COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa down about 15% week-over-week
Alcohol Delivery
Bill that would allow more alcohol deliveries now awaiting Reynolds’ signature

Latest News

High prices are projected for corn and soybeans in Iowa.
High corn prices may cause problems for Iowa farmers
Facebook is considering creating a new Instagram site for children.
Facebook facing backlash over potential new Instagram site for kids
A community in Colorado Springs is mourning after a shooting at a child's birthday party.
Community mourns after shooting in Colorado Springs
Governor Reynolds also signed a law that allows Iowa parents to remove students from schools...
Gov. Reynolds signs law allowing parents to remove students from schools with voluntary diversity plans