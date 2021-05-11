Gov. Reynolds signs bill ending school voluntary diversity programs

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Reynolds signed a law on Monday that allows Iowa parents to remove students from schools with voluntary diversity plans and allows parents to enroll their kids into other school districts.

The new law prevents school districts from using voluntary diversity plans to prevent higher-income families from enrolling their kids in another district.

Iowa law previously allowed schools to deny transfer requests to balance their diversity based on socio-economic status measured by the free or reduced-price lunch program.

Five school district in Iowa have voluntary diversity plans. They include the Davenport, Des Moines, Postville, Waterloo, and West Liberty school districts.

Supporters say it would lift a barrier to school of choice, but opponents say losing students would impact school funding.

The governor also signed a bill that limits the types of diversity training schools and governments may offer.

Opponents say it would eliminate teaching portions of history.

Supporters say it is not meant to stop implicit bias training.

