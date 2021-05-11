Gov. Reynolds joins letter urging President Biden to take action at the southern border

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds and 19 other governors from around the country issued a joint letter on Tuesday calling on President Biden and Vice President Harris to take immediate action to address the crisis at the southern border.

In the letter the governors accuse the Biden administration of enticing a rush of migrants to the border by halting the border wall construction, eliminating asylum agreements and refusing to enforce immigration laws, and then leaving states to fix the situation by coming up with housing for the migrants.

“The cause of the border crisis is entirely due to reckless federal policy reversals executed within your first 100 days in office,” the letter reads.

The governors cite Customs and Border Patrol reports of a surge in recent border crossings: the highest number of encounters in nearly 20 years, as well as the largest monthly number of unaccompanied children in history.

The governors that signed the letter include Governors Kay Ivey (AL), Asa Hutchinson (AR), Doug Ducey (AZ), Brian Kemp (GA), Brad Little (ID), Eric Holcomb (IN), Tate Reeves (MS), Mike Parson (MO), Greg Gianforte (MT), Pete Ricketts (NE), Chris Sununu (NH), Doug Burgum (ND), Kevin Stitt (OK), Henry McMaster (SC), Kristi Noem (SD), Bill Lee (TN), Greg Abbott (TX), Spencer Cox (UT) and Mark Gordon (WY).

See the full letter here.

