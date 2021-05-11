Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds joins letter urging President Biden to take action at the southern border

Presidente Joe Biden
Presidente Joe Biden(The White House / Adam Schultz)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds and 19 other governors from around the country issued a joint letter on Tuesday calling on President Biden and Vice President Harris to take immediate action to address the crisis at the southern border.

In the letter the governors accuse the Biden administration of enticing a rush of migrants to the border by halting the border wall construction, eliminating asylum agreements and refusing to enforce immigration laws, and then leaving states to fix the situation by coming up with housing for the migrants.

“The cause of the border crisis is entirely due to reckless federal policy reversals executed within your first 100 days in office,” the letter reads.

The governors cite Customs and Border Patrol reports of a surge in recent border crossings: the highest number of encounters in nearly 20 years, as well as the largest monthly number of unaccompanied children in history.

The governors that signed the letter include Governors Kay Ivey (AL), Asa Hutchinson (AR), Doug Ducey (AZ), Brian Kemp (GA), Brad Little (ID), Eric Holcomb (IN), Tate Reeves (MS), Mike Parson (MO), Greg Gianforte (MT), Pete Ricketts (NE), Chris Sununu (NH), Doug Burgum (ND), Kevin Stitt (OK), Henry McMaster (SC), Kristi Noem (SD), Bill Lee (TN), Greg Abbott (TX), Spencer Cox (UT) and Mark Gordon (WY).

See the full letter here.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driving instructors across eastern Iowa wonder whether parents are qualified to teach teenagers...
Bill redefining driver’s education standards in Iowa enacted after Reynolds’ signature
BAE Systems
Working Iowa: BAE Systems looking to hire at least 60 people over the next year
Brian Yauk, 49, was arrested on Thursday, May 6, 2021, after police say he tried to set fire to...
Transient man accused of lighting fire to an electrical box in Iowa City
Alex Richard VanErp, left, 27, and Aliza Lynn Bruley, right, 19, both of Faribault, Minn.
Two caught in Clermont after alleged spree of multiple thefts
Robert Webb.
Former Des Moines teacher gets 2 years probation for sex with student

Latest News

First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Iowa to end federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits
Jury acquits ex-Iowa teacher of sexually exploiting student
Cristhian Bahena Rivera, 24, is charged in the death of Mollie Tibbetts (R). IOWA DEPARTMENT OF...
Judge OKs broadcast, limits attendance at Iowa murder trial