Former Des Moines teacher gets 2 years probation for sex with student

Robert Webb.
Robert Webb.(Courtesy: Polk County Jail)
By the Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A former high school teacher in Des Moines has been sentenced to two years of probation for having a sexual relationship with a student.

Robert Webb was sentenced Monday for sexual exploitation of a minor. He had pleaded guilty to that charge in March. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

According to court documents, Webb taught junior ROTC classes at Des Moines’ Central Campus from 2015 until his arrest last fall. Prosecutors say Webb had sex with a 17-year-old girl who was one of his students several times in early 2019.

