East Dubuque Police Department raising funds for new K-9 unit to help detect drugs coming into Iowa

EAST DUBUQUE, Illinois (KCRG) - The East Dubuque Police Department in Illinois is raising funds to establish a new K-9 unit.

Officer Jake Peacock is spearheading the effort. He said one of the biggest needs for a K-9 unit is to help detect drug trafficking coming from Illinois into Iowa.

“We have a lot of drug trafficking that comes from Illinois and then we are the pivot point here in East Dubuque between Illinois, Iowa and Wisconsin,” Peacock said.

Establishing the unit, though, comes at a hefty price: Peacock said it would cost around $90,000. Part of that money would go towards purchasing and training the dog. Peacock added they would use the dogs for more than tracking drugs; he said a K-9 unit would also assist them in building and missing person searches and in ensuring officer safety.

Peacock said local restaurants and businesses are chipping in by setting up their own fundraisers. As of Monday, officer Peacock said they were close to halfway to the goal. Even though it is a lot of money and it has required many people to come together to make it happen, he said he believes it will be worth it in the end.

“It is getting harder and harder and they are getting smarter about transporting drugs,” Peacock said. “So K-9s are almost essential now in detecting them; people are not just rolling with them out in the open.”

Across the bridge, in Iowa, officer Brian Wullweber is a K-9 handler with the Dubuque Police Department. He said his department would also benefit from East Dubuque having its own K-9 unit.

“Narcotic detection is a big key of what we do,” Wullweber said. “Because of our demographics, I would say probably about 98 to 99% of what we use our dogs for is detection. It would be beneficial to us, for example, if one of our narcotics dogs was not working and one of the East Dubuque cops there was on duty he would be able to come across the bridge, hopefully, and help our department as well.”

Those interested in donating are encouraged to write a check to the East Dubuque Police Department’s K-9 fund and to drop it at its headquarters located at 193 Sinsinawa Ave in East Dubuque, Illinois.

