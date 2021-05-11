Clear tonight means a patchy frost chance

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure takes control of the weather. This continues through the middle of the week. Overall mostly clear at night and mostly sunny through the day can be expected. Temperatures remain in the 60s for highs with lows in the 30s and 40s. A warm front approaches on Friday brings our next chance for rainfall. More active weather then comes our way as the weather warms. Have a good night!

