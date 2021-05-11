Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Parks & Rec. to hold seasonal job fair at Noelridge Park on May 18

(Dave Franzman/KCRG-TV9)
(Dave Franzman/KCRG-TV9)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids residents looking for a seasonal job will have an opportunity to apply at a job fair at Noelridge Park on May 18.

The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department announced its seasonal job fair will run from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the ITC Pavilion in the park, located at 4900 Council Street Northeast. The pavilion is located by the lagoon.

Organizers said staff will be discussing job openings at golf courses, parks, programs and pools. Staff will conduct interviews, and answer questions about the hiring process.

The city is looking for candidates age 16 and older for golf and parks seasonal labor; candidates age 15 and older for lifeguards; and candidates age 18 and older for golf course cashiers and parks construction workers.

For more information, including a list of available seasonal positions with applications, go to the city’s website.

