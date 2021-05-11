Advertisement

A brighter day ahead with highs around 60

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: May. 11, 2021 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure is in control for the rest of the week. Plan on highs today around 60 with lows tonight back into the 30s north and 40s farther south. Like this morning, a few patches of frost may occur, particularly northeast. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower and middle 60s for most with more of the same on Thursday. Late Friday, the next system attempts to bring rain into our area but lingering dry air makes this chance very low at this point. Saturday’s chance looks a bit better when it comes to scattered storms with highs mainly in the 60s. Have a good day!

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driving instructors across eastern Iowa wonder whether parents are qualified to teach teenagers...
Bill redefining driver’s education standards in Iowa enacted after Reynolds’ signature
BAE Systems
Working Iowa: BAE Systems looking to hire at least 60 people over the next year
Brian Yauk, 49, was arrested on Thursday, May 6, 2021, after police say he tried to set fire to...
Transient man accused of lighting fire to an electrical box in Iowa City
A man, wearing a face mask, waits in the terminal at the Eastern Iowa Airport.
Rate of new COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa down about 15% week-over-week
Alcohol Delivery
Bill that would allow more alcohol deliveries now awaiting Reynolds’ signature

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
Quiet and cool for now, warmer and wetter by the weekend.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Chance of frost
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast