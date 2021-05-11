A brighter day ahead with highs around 60

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - High pressure is in control for the rest of the week. Plan on highs today around 60 with lows tonight back into the 30s north and 40s farther south. Like this morning, a few patches of frost may occur, particularly northeast. Highs on Wednesday will be in the lower and middle 60s for most with more of the same on Thursday. Late Friday, the next system attempts to bring rain into our area but lingering dry air makes this chance very low at this point. Saturday’s chance looks a bit better when it comes to scattered storms with highs mainly in the 60s. Have a good day!

