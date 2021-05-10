Working Iowa: BAE Systems looking to hire at least 60 people over the next year

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Construction is well underway on BAE Systems’ newest facility in southwest Cedar Rapids. It’s easy to see the large-scale construction from I-380 on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids.

UK-based BAE acquired Collins Aerospace Military GPS business in early January 2020 and completed the acquisition in July. This new building is part of BAE’s expansion. It will bring the company’s operations and engineering workforce under one roof. Right now, they’re separated

The building will be ready within the next year. As construction continues, the company says it needs more employees to meet growing demand.

“We build military GPS products that keep our warfighters safe so that they know where they are, they know where allies are, and they know where everyone else is on the field,” said Director of Program Management Jade Groen. “We’re going into a market reset within military GPS, introducing new products for all of our warfighters...we’re having a significant growth as a business going into 2021 and 2022.”

Over the next 12 months, BAE wants to hire at least 60 people.

“We have a number of positions open, not just in engineering, but also in the supply chain, contracts, operations,” Groen said. “If you’re looking at the engineering opportunities, you don’t have to have engineering in the degree to become an engineer.”

BAE’s Engineering Director Luke Bishop says the engineering teams are multi-disciplinary.

“We’re looking for systems engineers, software, hardware, security, integrated circuit design,” he said.

The technology used at BAE is very complex. Chances are you’ll train with someone who’s already had an extensive career with the company.

“[They] can be kinda that go-to buddy to help them whether it’s figuring out where that conference room is or asking a technical question to somebody that can be there and support them as they get their feet,” Bishop said.

Bishop calls the opportunity to work at BAE a privilege.

“We have a very rich heritage,” he said. “Some of the engineers have been here since the early 80′s. We’ve been here since the beginning of GPS.”

Jade Groen says it’s all to protect those who protect us

“You know that what you do every day truly matters,” she said. “And you never have to question that and that means a lot.”

Click or tap here to learn more about job opportunities at BAE Systems.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.