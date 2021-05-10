Advertisement

Woman’s body found along I-35 in West Des Moines

By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An investigation continues after a woman’s body was found near Interstate 35 in West Des Moines.

KCCI-TV reports that a passerby found the remains off the shoulder of the roadway just before noon Sunday.

Police later identified the woman as 38-year-old Stephanie Waddell of Oskaloosa.

Police say a preliminary investigation indicates that Waddell may have been hit by a vehicle the night before.

An investigation continues.

