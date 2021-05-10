Advertisement

Volunteers raise money for rescue boat in Hamilton County after tragic boating accident

Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - The city of Jewell, Iowa, in Hamilton County, is coming together to raise money for a rescue boat.

This comes after two Iowa State University students died in a boating accident back in late March.

It happened on Little Wall Lake in Hamilton County. Five members of Iowa State’s Crew Club were onboard. Three were rescued, but two students died.

Now, the community is coming together to make sure something like that never happens again.

Volunteers set up a fundraiser to buy two rescue boats for the Jewell Fire and Rescue department.

Many lined up on Sunday outside the Jewell Market for a ‘Hot Beef Sundae’ fundraiser.

By the end of the day, they raised $10,500 in addition to what’s been raised in their GoFundMe.

“I think when people are free to give out their own money, it means a lot more to them rather than having to do it,” said Garren Zanker, the Jewell Market manager.

The Jewell Fire and Rescue team wants to buy a hard bottom boat to keep at Little Wall Lake.

They also want an inflatable craft to use during ice rescues.

The boats, training, and equipment are estimated to cost $40,000.

