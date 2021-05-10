Advertisement

Upper Iowa University to host in-person classes this fall

Upper Iowa University
Upper Iowa University(UIU Facebook)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Upper Iowa University on Monday announced its plans to have in-person classes this fall.

This comes after the university celebrated its 2020 and 2021 graduating classes on May 8, and has started hosting internal and external events on campus.

The university also said it’s planning for offices and academic services to be available for in-person visits. And all aspects of campus life at the Fayette campus are expected to return to a more familiar feel.

“Our planning teams continue to collaborate closely with Public Health and monitor COVID-19 in each respective area,” UIU President William R. Duffy II said. “If things continue to trend as they have the last few months, our students should be close to enjoying the same unique Peacock experience that they did prior to the pandemic.

Students, staff and faculty are still expected to maintain social distancing and to wear face coverings while in group settings when distancing isn’t possible.

The university said it expects to provide students, staff and faculty with additional information and guidance as Session 1 nears.

