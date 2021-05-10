Advertisement

Two caught in Clermont after alleged spree of multiple thefts

Alex Richard VanErp, left, 27, and Aliza Lynn Bruley, right, 19, both of Faribault, Minn.
Alex Richard VanErp, left, 27, and Aliza Lynn Bruley, right, 19, both of Faribault, Minn.(Courtesy: Fayette County Sheriff's Office)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLERMONT, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people are in custody after being identified as the suspects in several theft incidents in Wisconsin, as well as one allegedly being in possession of methamphetamine, according to law enforcement officials.

Alex Richard VanErp, of Fairbault, Minn., was arrested and charged with control of a firearm by a felon, carrying weapons without a permit, interference with official acts while carrying a firearm, possession of over 5 grams of a controlled substance-methamphetamine with intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Aliza Lynn Bruley, 19, of Faribault, was also arrested and charged with first-offense possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

On May 7, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department said that it was made aware of incidents in Prairie du Chien of a stolen vehicle trailer, two lawn tractors, a 9mm pistol, and other items by local law enforcement officials. Images of the suspects and truck and trailer involved were circulated on social media, leading to a tip that the vehicle was seen in Clermont near the Brick City Inn.

Deputies were sent to the town, when the department received another report of one of the suspects, later identified as VanErp, as being in the John Deere implement dealer in town. When deputies approached VanErp, he allegedly attempted to run away but was tased and arrested. Bruley was a passenger in the vehicle and was also arrested.

Officials said that VanErp allegedly had a “large amount” of meth on his person, along with the missing 9mm handgun.

VanErp is being held in the Fayette County Jail, while Bruley was released on $1,200 bond. Further charges from various law enforcement jurisdictions in Wisconsin are pending, according to officials.

