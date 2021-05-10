Shaun Beyer ready to earn roster spot with Denver Broncos as undrafted free agent

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Players will start reporting to rookie mini-camps this week for most NFL teams, including former Cedar Rapids Kennedy prep and Iowa tight end Shaun Beyer. He signed as an undrafted free agent with the Denver Broncos shortly after the completion of the NFL Draft last weekend.

“If I got drafted, great,” said Beyer. “So, I wasn’t too upset about anything.”

Signing with the Broncos means that he gets to reunite with three former Iowa teammates: Josey Jewell, Michael Ojemudia and fellow tight end Noah Fant. Fant was a first round pick by the Broncos in 2019. Beyer had a special relationship with Fant during their time at Iowa and he’s excited to rejoin his former college teammate.

“Being able to have the opportunity to play with him again is something that contributed to the decision as well,” Beyer said. “Going into the NFL isn’t easy and being able to have someone you can lean on a little bit and ask questions to will be extremely helpful.”

After Fant, the Broncos don’t have many options at tight end. For Beyer, it opens up the opportunity for him to earn a roster spot and he’s ready to prove his worth.

“It’s all coming together,” he said. “It’s all getting real. I’m looking forward to getting to work.”

