Mount Mercy rallies to win Heart of America championship, advances to NAIA Tournament

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Despite being six outs away from missing the NAIA National Tournament, Mount Mercy never gave up. The Mustangs trailed Grand View 4-1 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning in the second game of the Heart of America Conference championship round.

Mount Mercy was able to muster three runs to tie the game and force extra innings. It was freshman Samantha Lee who hit the game-winning single to right field in the bottom of the eighth inning, giving the Mustangs the 5-4 victory.

Mount Mercy is making its first trip to the NAIA Tournament since 2010.

