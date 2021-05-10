Advertisement

Kirkwood Community College to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic May 12-14

Entrance of Kirkwood Community College, August 2019 (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)
Entrance of Kirkwood Community College, August 2019 (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirkwood Community College announced on Monday it plans to hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week.

Staff will be administering the Pfizer vaccine, and walk-ins are welcome.

The clinic will be open to people who need to receive their second Pfizer dose, and those previously received a dose at Kirkwood’s first vaccine clinic on April 21-23.

The clinic will also be open to the public who have not been vaccinated yet, but organizers say anyone who does receive a first dose at this clinic will need to schedule their second dose from another source at least 21 days later.

Organizers said patients coming to this clinic should bring a valid form of ID and their vaccination card.

The clinic will take place at the Michael J Gould Recreation Center at Kirkwood’s main campus, located at 6301 Kirkwood Boulevard Southwest in Cedar Rapids on the following dates:

  • Wednesday, May 12, from 1 – 4 p.m.
  • Thursday, May 13, from 8 a.m. – noon; 1 – 4 p.m.; 5 – 8 p.m.
  • Friday, May 14, from 8 a.m. – noon; 1 – 4 p.m.

Those under the age of 18 will need parental consent.

For more information go to Kirkwood’s website, or contact Kirkwood’s COVID-19 Hotline at 319-784-1650 between the hours of 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man, wearing a face mask, waits in the terminal at the Eastern Iowa Airport.
Rate of new COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa down about 15% week-over-week
Brian Yauk, 49, was arrested on Thursday, May 6, 2021, after police say he tried to set fire to...
Transient man accused of lighting fire to an electrical box in Iowa City
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Iowa House passes bill limiting diversity training in schools
Jon Jon, the Cedar Rapids Kernels' longtime batboy, is hoping to make a return to the field...
Longtime Cedar Rapids Kernels batboy hoping to return to the field this summer

Latest News

ACPS middle and high schools preparing COVID-19 vaccine clinics for ages 12 and up
Iowa reports 1 more COVID-19 death, 155 cases Monday
Moderna says vaccine recipients will likely need a booster for new variants.
80% of Americans live within 5 miles of all 3 COVID vaccines
FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 8, 2011 file picture, the Gothic Bran Castle, better known as...
Dracula’s castle proves an ideal setting for COVID-19 jabs
Upper Iowa University
Upper Iowa University to host in-person classes this fall