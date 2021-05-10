Kirkwood Community College to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic May 12-14

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Kirkwood Community College announced on Monday it plans to hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week.

Staff will be administering the Pfizer vaccine, and walk-ins are welcome.

The clinic will be open to people who need to receive their second Pfizer dose, and those previously received a dose at Kirkwood’s first vaccine clinic on April 21-23.

The clinic will also be open to the public who have not been vaccinated yet, but organizers say anyone who does receive a first dose at this clinic will need to schedule their second dose from another source at least 21 days later.

Organizers said patients coming to this clinic should bring a valid form of ID and their vaccination card.

The clinic will take place at the Michael J Gould Recreation Center at Kirkwood’s main campus, located at 6301 Kirkwood Boulevard Southwest in Cedar Rapids on the following dates:

Wednesday, May 12, from 1 – 4 p.m.

Thursday, May 13, from 8 a.m. – noon; 1 – 4 p.m.; 5 – 8 p.m.

Friday, May 14, from 8 a.m. – noon; 1 – 4 p.m.

Those under the age of 18 will need parental consent.

For more information go to Kirkwood’s website, or contact Kirkwood’s COVID-19 Hotline at 319-784-1650 between the hours of 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday – Friday.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.