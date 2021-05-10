Advertisement

Isolated showers possible

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies through the rest of the day, there may be an isolated shower or two, but impacts look to be minimal and most will not pick up measurable rain. Highs this afternoon near 60 degrees.

Overnight, temperatures fall into the mid-30s and patchy frost may be possible. The rest of this week stays quiet as temperatures slowly warm into the mid to upper 60s by the end of the week. There is another potential for patchy frost tomorrow night as well. Our weather pattern changes by the end of the week as our next system moves in bringing the chance of rain and storms into the weekend.

