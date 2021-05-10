Isolated showers possible today, cool weather continues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a mix of sun and clouds in the area with highs into the upper 50s to lower 60s. A weak cold front may also generate an isolated shower early and then again late in the day. Most areas will not see measurable rainfall. Plan on overnight lows in the 30s north of I-80 tonight which may be cool enough for a few patches of frost. This may also be the case tomorrow night. Looking ahead, high pressure pretty much hits and holds the entire week with most afternoons in the 60s and nights in the 30s and 40s. An approaching warm front may allow for a more active weather pattern by late Friday into this weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.