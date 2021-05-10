Iowa reports 1 more COVID-19 death, 155 cases Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday reported 155 more cases of COVID-19, and 1 additional COVID-19-related death.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 367,795 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 5,985 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

In Iowa, 1,192,152 people are now fully vaccinated according to the state’s vaccine administration dashboard. A total of 2,507,278 doses have been administered in the state.

There are 169 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, with 21 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized with the virus, 45 are in the ICU and 19 are on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 962 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,728,789 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 12.9 percent.

