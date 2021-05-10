Advertisement

Iowa reports 1 more COVID-19 death, 155 cases Monday

The state has surpassed 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday reported 155 more cases of COVID-19, and 1 additional COVID-19-related death.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 367,795 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 5,985 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

In Iowa, 1,192,152 people are now fully vaccinated according to the state’s vaccine administration dashboard. A total of 2,507,278 doses have been administered in the state.

There are 169 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa, with 21 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized with the virus, 45 are in the ICU and 19 are on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 962 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,728,789 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 12.9 percent.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man, wearing a face mask, waits in the terminal at the Eastern Iowa Airport.
Rate of new COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa down about 15% week-over-week
Brian Yauk, 49, was arrested on Thursday, May 6, 2021, after police say he tried to set fire to...
Transient man accused of lighting fire to an electrical box in Iowa City
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Iowa House passes bill limiting diversity training in schools
Jon Jon, the Cedar Rapids Kernels' longtime batboy, is hoping to make a return to the field...
Longtime Cedar Rapids Kernels batboy hoping to return to the field this summer

Latest News

Moderna says vaccine recipients will likely need a booster for new variants.
80% of Americans live within 5 miles of all 3 COVID vaccines
Entrance of Kirkwood Community College, August 2019 (Josh Scheinblum/KCRG)
Kirkwood Community College to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic May 12-14
FILE - In this Saturday, Oct. 8, 2011 file picture, the Gothic Bran Castle, better known as...
Dracula’s castle proves an ideal setting for COVID-19 jabs
Upper Iowa University
Upper Iowa University to host in-person classes this fall