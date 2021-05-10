Iowa mother graduates college 10 years after teenage pregnancy

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - During graduation season, mothers get to watch their kids receive their diploma, but it’s the opposite for one Iowa mom and her daughter at the University of Iowa.

Danielle Yonemura was 14 when she found out she was pregnant with her daughter, Leilani.

“Wow, I really need to get my stuff together because I’m about to be a mom,” Yonemura said, recalling that moment. “I need this child to grow up and have a good life, a better life than I did.”

Yonemura graduated from High School in Des Moines in 2013 in the top 10 percent of her class.

She then earned her associate degree at Des Moines Area Community College. And next weekend, she will graduate from Iowa with a nursing degree.

Her class has nominated her to speak at the virtual commencement.

