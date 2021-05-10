Advertisement

Iowa man sentenced to 14 years in prison for enticing a 12-year-old for sexual activity

(Source: Raycom Image Bank)
By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 12:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAC COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A man from Carnarvon, Iowa has been sentenced to 14 years in prison after being convicted of enticing a minor.

In a news release, officials said 40-year-old Nathan Landrum admitting to using Facebook Messenger to knowingly entice a 12-year-old child to his apartment for sexual activity in April 2020.

Officials said Landrum tried to convince the child to send him sexual images, and eventually he convinced the child to go to his bedroom where he admitted he intended to engage in sexual activity with the child.

Landrum has been sentenced to 169 months in prison, and must serve a six-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

