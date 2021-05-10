Advertisement

Iowa man pleads guilty in death of his girlfriend

An 18-year-old Ankeny man has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of his pregnant girlfriend after he accidentally fired a handgun at an Ankeny hotel.
By Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANKENY, Iowa (AP) — An Ankeny man faces sentencing in June after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of his pregnant girlfriend.

The Des Moines Register reports that 19-year-old Donault Logan also pleaded guilty Thursday to possession with intent to deliver.

Logan was the boyfriend of 17-year-old Mia Holmes, who was fatally shot on Aug. 3 at an extended-stay hotel where the couple lived.

A police document said Logan was selling marijuana when he accidentally fired a handgun, and Holmes was struck in the chest.

She and her unborn child both died.

