Horizons’ Meals on Wheels hot meal delivery returns, volunteers needed

Published: May. 10, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Horizons Meals on Wheels program will once again be serving hot meals to people who are stuck at home.

The pandemic forced the organization to stop delivering hot meals last March, but they say because of vaccinations, the service will resume June 1.

The service includes in-person wellbeing checks that happen with every meal delivery.

However, as this service resumes, Horizons says volunteers are needed.

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Kami Zbanek Hill at khill@horizonsfamily.org to learn how.

