Georgia man charged in shooting death of woman in West Davenport Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Georgia man has been charged in the shooting death of a North Carolina woman in a Davenport home, police said.

At 1:25 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 1500 block of Calvin Street for a disturbance and found Wilanna S. Bibbs, 20, of Durham. Davenport Fire and Medica responded and pronounced her dead.

Justin L. Wright, 31, of Atlanta, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, police said in a media release. He is expected to appear in court Monday morning via video arraignment.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting. No other information was released early Monday.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

Davenport Police Dept. responded to a call on Calvin St. in Davenport Sunday afternoon. (KWQC)

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.