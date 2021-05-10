Advertisement

Georgia man charged in shooting death of woman in West Davenport Sunday

Justin L. Wright, 31, of Atlanta, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder in...
Justin L. Wright, 31, of Atlanta, was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a North Carolina woman in West Davenport.(KWQC/Scott County Sheriff's Office)
By KWQC Staff
Published: May. 9, 2021 at 8:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Georgia man has been charged in the shooting death of a North Carolina woman in a Davenport home, police said.

At 1:25 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the 1500 block of Calvin Street for a disturbance and found Wilanna S. Bibbs, 20, of Durham. Davenport Fire and Medica responded and pronounced her dead.

Justin L. Wright, 31, of Atlanta, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, police said in a media release. He is expected to appear in court Monday morning via video arraignment.

Detectives continue to investigate the shooting. No other information was released early Monday.

Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit a tip online at “qccrimestoppers.com”.

Davenport Police Dept. responded to a call on Calvin St. in Davenport Sunday afternoon.
Davenport Police Dept. responded to a call on Calvin St. in Davenport Sunday afternoon.(KWQC)

Copyright 2021 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man, wearing a face mask, waits in the terminal at the Eastern Iowa Airport.
Rate of new COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa down about 15% week-over-week
Brian Yauk, 49, was arrested on Thursday, May 6, 2021, after police say he tried to set fire to...
Transient man accused of lighting fire to an electrical box in Iowa City
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Iowa House passes bill limiting diversity training in schools
Jon Jon, the Cedar Rapids Kernels' longtime batboy, is hoping to make a return to the field...
Longtime Cedar Rapids Kernels batboy hoping to return to the field this summer

Latest News

1 person dies after SUV runs into tree in Des Moines
Woman’s body found along I-35 in West Des Moines
Upper Iowa University
Upper Iowa University to host in-person classes this fall
An 18-year-old Ankeny man has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of his...
Iowa man pleads guilty in death of his girlfriend
During graduation season, mothers get to watch their kids receive their diploma. But it's the...
Iowa mother graduates college 10 years after teenage pregnancy