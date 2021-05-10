Advertisement

‘Emmalee’s Law’ to change how hit-and-run cases are prosecuted in Iowa

Published: May. 10, 2021 at 6:21 AM CDT
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - A bill that would change how hit-and-runs are prosecuted in Iowa is heading to Governor Reynolds desk.

The bill, named after 18-year-old ISU student Emmalee Jacobs, passed through the state House and Senate over the weekend.

In December 2015, CyRide Bus Driver Benjamin Clague struck and killed Jacob’s along his route. Authorities arrested him more than a month later.

He was charged with failure to obey a traffic sign and leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death. He served 30-days in jail.

Court records show Clague texted a friend within hours of the incident, saying he thought he hit someone. But there was no evidence to prove that he immediately knew he hit her.

“Emmalee’s Law” would require drivers to come forward as soon as they realize they were possibly involved in a deadly accident.

Emmalee’s mother, Ann Jacob, hopes it will help families avoid losing their loved ones as she lost her daughter.

“It feels good,” Jacobs said. “I mean, it’ll never change the fact that she’s not here anymore, but I’m glad that it could help other families in the future.”

The law requires drivers to, “make a good-faith effort to immediately contact emergency services, or to make a 911 call.”

Her family says they continue to honor Emmalee by sharing her memory in conversations and prayers.

