Dubuque care facility’s owner settles with feds over COVID-19 screening issues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The owner of a Dubuque long-term care facility has agreed to repay tens of thousands of dollars to the federal government after allegations surrounding COVID-19 screening for its employees.

Care Initiatives, which is based in Texas and owns the Dubuque Specialty Care facility, will pay the United States government $214,000 in Medicaid funds in the settlement, in which the company does not admit liability. The money covers a 10-week period when residents at the facility were testing positive for COVID-19, during which the federal government alleged that the facility was not doing proper screenings of symptomatic employees.

Being a healthcare provider in the Medicare and Medicaid programs is a privilege, not a right. It is incumbent upon these providers to protect the safety of beneficiaries under their care, especially during this pandemic,” said Special Agent in Charge Curt L. Muller of Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General. “Our investigators, working closely with our law enforcement partners, will continue to thoroughly investigate allegations of substandard safety practices.”

Long-term care facilities have been a major source of cases and, especially, deaths during the pandemic in Iowa. 2,327 residents of those facilities have died statewide, out of 5,985 total deaths in the state.

