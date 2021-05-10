City of Cedar Rapids reopens some facilities to public for first time since pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The City of Cedar Rapids reopened a couple of its facilities to the public on Monday for the first time since the start of the pandemic.

Old MacDonald’s Farm in Bever Park opened its gates at 10:00 a.m. Many people stopped by to visit and pet the baby farm animals. Chelsea Lee, one of opening day’s visitors, has been visiting the farm for as long as she can remember.

“Ever since I was a little girl, with my family,” Lee said.

Now she’s bringing her own kids, two-year-old twins named Harry and Lucy.

“It was sad not having it open just especially with their ages, it was the first year they could have done something like that and so we’re really happy, we wanted to be here the first day that it was open this year,” Lee said.

This year, people can take in baby goats and calves just days old. There are also baby pigs, lambs, rabbits, and more, all while COVID protocols are in place.

“We also do ask that if you can’t social distance, you wear a mask, otherwise if you can social distance you don’t need to but that’s up to you,” Megan Lopata, the animal exhibit coordinator at the facility, explained.

They’re also providing hand sanitizer throughout the farm and are limiting the number of people in the animal pens at a time.

“I mean we’re outside, it’s beautiful weather so just try to stay safe and we’ll be able to stay open,” Lopata said.

Across town, Cedar Rapids Animal Care and Control opened its doors to the public for the first time in 14 months. They’ve been operating by appointment only for adoptions.

“There are a lot of people that like to come in and be able to see the animals moving around and kind of see their personalities,” Ronald Schlabs, the city’s program manager for the facility, said.

Schlabs hopes more walk-ins will lead to more adoptions. While the shelter is open, COVID-19 protocols are in place there, too.

“We are requiring all guests that are over the age of 2 to please wear a face covering. We are also limiting to two families or households at a time coming in,” Schlabs said.

The facility is also encouraging people to fill out adoption applications online prior to coming in to help move things along faster.

City officials said that plans regarding the reopening of other still-closed facilities are still being determined.

