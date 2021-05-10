Advertisement

Cedar Rapids man wanted in Des Moines shooting incident

Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Police are looking for a Cedar Rapids man in connection to a shooting in Des Moines on April 25.

Police said Neil Clark has warrants for attempted murder, two counts of willful injury and intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Police said Clark and his intended victim were involved in a fight at a bar when Clark fired a shot at that person.

However, the shot missed and resulted in the injuries of two women not involved in the fight.

Investigators believe Clark left the state.

Anyone with information should call police.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

