Advertisement

Border Patrol sees an increase in teens being lured into human smuggling

Transporting individuals is a federal offense and is punishable by up to ten years in prison
Agents and DPS see an increase of teens being lured into human smuggling
Agents and DPS see an increase of teens being lured into human smuggling(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Border Patrol is seeing an increase in young adults being arrested for transporting undocumented immigrants.

The agency says these teens are being lured through social media such as Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, and Tik Tok.

Videos and photos are posted showing large amounts of cash and weapons for loading individuals into vehicles with a caption that says, “plenty of work and good pay.”

Agents are advising teens not to fall for this trap.

Transporting individuals is a federal offense and is punishable by up to ten years in prison including a fine.

Do not ruin your life by becoming their pawn.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man, wearing a face mask, waits in the terminal at the Eastern Iowa Airport.
Rate of new COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa down about 15% week-over-week
Brian Yauk, 49, was arrested on Thursday, May 6, 2021, after police say he tried to set fire to...
Transient man accused of lighting fire to an electrical box in Iowa City
Pastor Timothy Johnson and his wife, Renee Johnson, were brutally attacked, beaten and bitten...
Pastor, wife suffer gouged eyes, parts of their ears bitten off in Chicago attack
Iowa House passes bill limiting diversity training in schools
Jon Jon, the Cedar Rapids Kernels' longtime batboy, is hoping to make a return to the field...
Longtime Cedar Rapids Kernels batboy hoping to return to the field this summer

Latest News

1 person dies after SUV runs into tree in Des Moines
Woman’s body found along I-35 in West Des Moines
Upper Iowa University
Upper Iowa University to host in-person classes this fall
An 18-year-old Ankeny man has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of his...
Iowa man pleads guilty in death of his girlfriend
During graduation season, mothers get to watch their kids receive their diploma. But it's the...
Iowa mother graduates college 10 years after teenage pregnancy