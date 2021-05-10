Advertisement

Bill redefining driver’s education standards in Iowa enacted after Reynolds’ signature

By KCRG News Staff
Published: May. 10, 2021 at 4:15 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - A bill that changes certain standards about driver’s education, including allowing parents to more easily serve as instructors, in the state of Iowa is now law as of Monday, according to the governor’s office.

Senate File 546 was signed by Gov. Kim Reynolds following its passage by both chambers of the Iowa Legislature. It provides greater leeway for parents, guardians, or legal custodians to provide instruction to their child in order to qualify for an intermediate driver’s license. The bill changes language in existing state law to remove or lessen requirements for classroom instruction, as well as lessen the number of hours of required behind-the-wheel driving instruction.

Some parents and driving instructors expressed concerns about the bill ahead of its signing, with some local parents saying that formal instruction from a professional should be required to learn a skill that is potentially dangerous. For some instructors, who shared the parents’ concerns about safety, the new rules could put their livelihoods at risk.

