1 person dies after SUV runs into tree in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The driver of an SUV is dead after the vehicle slammed into a tree near a home in Des Moines. Police say the accident happened just before 6 a.m. Monday.

The driver, 39-year-old Trayvon Cathren of Des Moines, was the only person in the SUV that struck a tree in the 1900 block of Mondamin Avenue. Cathren was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash scene was near a home but no one else was hurt. Police say excessive speed and failure to maintain control were factors in the accident.

