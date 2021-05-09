Univ. of Northern Iowa College of Education students graduate after challenging year

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Northern Iowa held its in-person 2021 spring commencement ceremonies on Friday and Saturday.

UNI officials said Saturday morning that 380 College of Education and Continuing Education students got their chance to walk across the stage in the UNI-Dome, cheered on by friends, family, and faculty.

For Mary Kellis, a graduating elementary education major, the chance to walk was worth the work to get there.

“I’ve been looking forward to it since freshman year since I started here, and getting the chance to be in the dome and walk across the stage made my whole year,” Kellis said. “It was amazing, it made everything especially worth it.”

Kellis finished up her degree while student teaching in a couple of classrooms during the pandemic. She said the first class she worked with was small, with only 10 students spread out in the classroom and a couple more learning online. Kellis said the pandemic presented new challenges for the teachers who were also learning.

“[We] had to do all the regular stuff teaching includes, but also make sure we were wiping down everything, sanitizing,” Kellis said.

Brett Schneider also majored in elementary education. She said the last year has had it’s ups and downs.

“Especially with my minor, my Literacy minor, we didn’t get to do a lot of tutoring. I do feel pretty prepared, I did get to complete my level threes, I was in school for that all week, so I’m feeling pretty confident,” Schneider said.

Now, Schneider is starting student teaching, with hopes to see things heading back to normal when she gets her first job.

”It’s so unpredictable. And being a new teacher, I already have a lot of nerves, so if we had to revert to online, I’m a little nervous about that,” Schneider said. “But I think I’m prepared.”

Schneider said that she’s excited to be working with students, and get into her own classroom.

“Having my own classroom is a really big step for me because you’re always having to, you know, be told, when you go into a field experience, you have to do this, you have to follow them,” Schneider said. “So, I’m really excited to have my own classroom and do my own thing.”

Kellis said she’s accepted a job teaching pre-kindergarten, which is a position she’s eager to take on.

“There’s a lot of catch-up we have to do, but also be there to emotionally support the students, make sure they really feel safe at school, even with everything that’s going on, we need to be there for them emotionally and academically,” Kellis said.

